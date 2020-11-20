Sanctuary Refined: New Lincoln Nautilus Brings Serene Design, Elevated Technology to Midsize SUV Category

Building on the momentum of Lincoln SUVs, the new 2021 Nautilus arrives with a new interior that exudes a sense of calm and signature technologies that elevate the midsize luxury SUV. Elegant and polished horizontal lines and modern color themes create the serene interior design that clients love in the Lincoln Navigator, Aviator and Corsair.

DEARBORN, MI – In a world filled with noise and distraction, Lincoln introduces the new Nautilus showcasing the brand’s signature design, elevated technology and a new interior that brings a sense of calm and sanctuary to the midsize luxury SUV segment.

“Our focus continues to be on long-term, healthy growth, and despite the many challenges we’ve all faced this year, the Lincoln brand continues to build momentum and outperform around the world,” said Joy Falotico, president, Lincoln Motor Company. “Global sales rose 17 percent year-over-year in the third quarter, we had our best October in 34 years, and we’re excited to keep building on that success with the new Nautilus.”

With the signature design elements inspired by the horizon, Nautilus offers clients a serene, sanctuary-like interior. Nautilus’ smooth ride and handling enhance the midsize SUV’s effortless performance, while, intuitive technologies bring new levels of simplicity and connectivity. The 2021 Nautilus brings the new SYNC® 4 system on a 13.2-inch screen to the Lincoln portfolio. (Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.)

“Nautilus plays a critical role in bringing new clients to the brand, especially those who are looking for the flexibility of a larger midsize SUV and appreciate the luxurious features and design that set Lincoln apart,” said Michael Sprague, North America director, Lincoln. “The intent for the new Nautilus was refinement, rounding out our distinct lineup of SUVs – truly creating sanctuary.”

Lincoln SUV retail sales again posted big gains in the third quarter of this year, with a 5.8 percent lift to 22,591 vehicles in North America.

In China, the luxury market is seeing a strong recovery, and Lincoln has delivered five consecutive months of year-over-year and month-over-month increases. Nautilus will be Lincoln’s third locally produced vehicle in China for the China market.

Horizontal Lines And Neutral Tones Bring Modern Elegance To Nautilus



With a coast-to-coast view from the cabin that mirrors a classic view of the horizon, the new interior design of the 2021 Nautilus provides a calming environment, consistent with Lincoln’s Quiet Flight DNA.

Accentuating the horizontal lines, Nautilus receives the new SYNC® 4 system on an all-new 13.2-inch center stack screen – the largest available across the Lincoln brand and among the largest in the segment, while adding the brand’s signature piano key shifter.

Nautilus debuts more intuitive features including the new SYNC® 4 system and a 13.2-inch screen, offering new levels of simplicity, connectivity and personalization to clients for the effortless experience they expect.

Sophisticated colors and materials serve to complement the design in the new Nautilus. Two new standard interior colors in addition to two Lincoln Black Label themes – Chalet and Flight – provide elegant choices for the discerning Nautilus client.

Sandstone, a new color family across the portfolio, showcases neutral tones with higher color contrasts varying from light to dark. Black Ebony returns with new Roast accents on the seats, doors and console armrests, as well as the mid-horizontal instrument panel, and luxury brown tones harmonize with black contrasts, real wood finishes and bright chrome accents.

The Black Label Chalet theme evokes contrasting pleasures of mountain slopes and the warm comfort of an après-ski lodge, with Espresso and Alpine Venetian leathers and deep Silverwood appliqués, while Flight, available next year, harmoniously combines rich leathers and other materials to give the sensation of taking to the skies.

“It has been a collaborative process from the beginning between the color and materials team and the design team to ensure that that the new themes really sweep the cabin with color in all the right areas and round out the design in a harmonious way,” said Ronni Celoto, Lincoln color and materials design manager.

With a more polished, refined front end, three new exterior colors are available for Nautilus – Asher Gray, also available in a sleek Monochromatic Package, Green Gem and signature Lincoln Flight Blue.

Intuitive Technology For Effortless Connectivity



Making its Lincoln debut, SYNC® 4 arrives with even more simplicity and connectivity on the 13.2-inch horizontal center stack screen designed to inspire confidence and help keep clients connected. Phone As A Key technology, now available across the 2021 Lincoln lineup, comes new to Nautilus and is activated through the Lincoln Way™ app, allowing clients to start and drive their Lincoln using their compatible smartphone – no traditional key necessary. (Don’t drive while distracted or while using handheld devices. Use voice-operated systems when possible. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.)

With a new, Lincoln-exclusive Constellation theme inspired by the night sky, new SYNC® 4 brings together blue hues with beautiful pops of orange to mimic the horizon.

Removing the need to plug-in a mobile device, SYNC® 4 provides clients with a curated listening experience with SiriusXM with 360L and a digital owner’s manual. Combining conversational voice recognition with internet search, clients can seek the latest information using their natural voice. This new system also enables secure, Over-the-Air Updates to bring the latest technologies and improvements to SYNC® 4 and the modem with little-to-no action from clients. (Trial length and service availability may vary by model, model year or trim.)

Smooth, Gliding Power



An available 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine offers a blend of power and refinement, delivering 335 horsepower and 380 lb.-ft. of torque. The 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder remains standard, with its 250 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of torque. Both engines include standard Auto Start-Stop capability and an 8-speed transmission for smooth acceleration and an effortless drive experience. (Horsepower and torque ratings based on premium fuel per SAE J1349® standard. Results may vary.)

The new Nautilus comes standard with Lincoln Co-Pilot360™ and available Lincoln Co-Pilot360™Plus which features a 360-degree camera with a front sensing system, Adaptive Cruise Control with stop-and-go and lane-centering technology, Distance Alert/Distance Indication and Enhanced Active Park Assist and Evasive Steering Assist. (Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention; judgment and need to control the vehicle.)

Nautilus debuts with a unique 360-degree digital experience – available at Nautilus2021.com – inviting clients to find a moment of calm and immerse themselves in the sanctuary of the new Lincoln Nautilus creatively set in serene settings.

Nautilus will continue to be built in Oakville, Ontario, for North America and will arrive in dealerships early next year.