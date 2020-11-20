CrimeLocalSociety

Oak Hill Man Wanted On Child Porn Charges Tracked To New Jersey, Extradited

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Joseph K. Maino Jr., 40, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday afternoon on 16 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. Maino has no bond on his violation of probation charges and a $4 million bond on his 16 new charges.
Joseph K. Maino Jr., 40, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday afternoon on 16 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. Maino has no bond on his violation of probation charges and a $4 million bond on his 16 new charges.

OAK HILL, FL – An Oak Hill man whose arrest for violation of probation led to the discovery of child pornography on his phone is now in custody in Volusia County after his extradition from New Jersey. Joseph K. Maino Jr., 40, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday afternoon on 16 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

The photos and videos on Maino’s phone were discovered by his landlord a few days after Maino was arrested on August 17 for violation of probation. The landlord reported the discovery to Maino’s probation officer and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, which took the phone as evidence and confirmed the contents were child pornography.

A warrant was soon issued for Maino’s arrest, but he had left the state. Volusia Sheriff’s Detective Tara Burke tracked him to New Jersey and worked closely with local authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring him into custody, pending extradition back to Volusia County.

Maino has no bond on his violation of probation charges for grand theft, dealing in stolen property and providing false owner information to a pawn shop. He has a $4 million bond ($250,000 per count) on his 16 new charges.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Pedestrian Dead In Pompano Beach Crash

Joe Mcdermott

After Facing Scrutiny Amid $63 Billion Budget Deficit, Cuomo…

Christopher Boyle

New York Sheriff’s Refusing to Enforce Cuomo COVID…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 703