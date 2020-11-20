Oak Hill Man Wanted On Child Porn Charges Tracked To New Jersey, Extradited

Joseph K. Maino Jr., 40, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday afternoon on 16 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. Maino has no bond on his violation of probation charges and a $4 million bond on his 16 new charges.

OAK HILL, FL – An Oak Hill man whose arrest for violation of probation led to the discovery of child pornography on his phone is now in custody in Volusia County after his extradition from New Jersey. Joseph K. Maino Jr., 40, was booked at the Volusia County Branch Jail on Thursday afternoon on 16 counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child.

The photos and videos on Maino’s phone were discovered by his landlord a few days after Maino was arrested on August 17 for violation of probation. The landlord reported the discovery to Maino’s probation officer and the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, which took the phone as evidence and confirmed the contents were child pornography.

A warrant was soon issued for Maino’s arrest, but he had left the state. Volusia Sheriff’s Detective Tara Burke tracked him to New Jersey and worked closely with local authorities and the U.S. Marshals Service to bring him into custody, pending extradition back to Volusia County.

Maino has no bond on his violation of probation charges for grand theft, dealing in stolen property and providing false owner information to a pawn shop. He has a $4 million bond ($250,000 per count) on his 16 new charges.