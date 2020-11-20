CrimeLocalSociety

Broward County Inmate Dies From COVID-19 Hours After Returning to Jail Infirmary from Local Hospital

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A Broward County inmate has died after testing positive and being hospitalized for COVID-19. The elderly inmate was pronounced deceased at approximately 5:09 a.m. on Sept. 20 at the North Broward Bureau.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination, and the Broward Sheriff’s Office received results from the Medical Examiner’s Office earlier this week. The inmate’s identity and arrest details are being withheld in order to protect his medical privacy. 

The inmate was arrested in 2018 and was housed in the Broward Main Jail. He showed no signs of COVID-19 until his unit was quarantined in late August. Once the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on September 7th, he was transported to Broward Health North where he was treated and evaluated for 12 days. On Sept. 19th, the hospital returned the inmate to the North Broward Bureau where he was placed in the infirmary in a single-person medical observation cell. He died several hours later. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide detectives investigated and found no signs of foul play.  The Medical Examiner’s Office noted that the inmate suffered from a pre-existing medical condition.  

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

