Woman Charged After Deputies Find Counterfeit Bills, Printers, IDs, and Illegal Narcotics at Motel in Spring Hill

SPRING HILL, FL – On Wednesday, November 18, 2020, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies were conducting a criminal investigation at the Motel 6, located at 6172 Commercial Way in Spring Hill. The investigation involved the alleged theft of money and a firearm. As part of the investigation, deputies needed to speak to the registered guest in motel room #119. The registered guest, identified as Chasity Lynn Hatch, permitted deputies to enter and provided consent for them to search the motel room.

During the consensual search of the motel room, Hatch revealed to deputies several sheets of replicated bills of U.S. currency, which had been concealed under the mattress of the bed that Hatch was utilizing. The sheets of replicated bills were in color and were in various stages of manufacture. On a table next to the bed, deputies also observed three printers, a laptop computer, and several sheets of high-quality, cotton-fiber paper, similar to what the replicated bills located under the mattress were printed on.

Also in plain sight, deputies observed multiple glass pipes which are commonly used to smoke methamphetamine and several small, clear baggies, commonly used to store illegal narcotics.

Hatch was transported to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by Economic Crimes detectives. During the interview, Hatch told Detective Jason Tippin that she had been using the computer and printers in the motel room to replicate various bills of U.S. currency, including those bills deputies located under the mattress. Hatch also admitted to manufacturing bills of U.S. currency in the past, for other persons. Hatch provided detailed information to Detective Tippin regarding the process she used to replicate the bills.

Additionally, Hatch admitted to using the glass pipes to smoke methamphetamine in the motel room and confirmed that prior to smoking the methamphetamine, it had been stored in the small, clear baggies located earlier by deputies. Detectives then executed a search warrant on room #119 at the Motel 6.

During a search of the motel room, detectives located five printers, a laptop computer, multiple cellular devices, a bag of computer cables, and several miscellaneous items, all commonly used to replicate bills of U.S. currency. Also located within the room, still between the box-spring and mattress, were multiple sheets of various types of paper, containing multiple replicated prints of bills of U.S. currency in various denominations.

In addition to locating items used to replicate U.S. currency, detectives located three glass smoking pipes, which all tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, numerous gift cards, credit cards, social security cards, and birth certificates – all belonging to persons other than Chasity Hatch.

Chasity Lynn Hatch, 40, was placed under arrest and charged with possession of 10 or more counterfeit bills, forgery of counterfeit bills, possession of instruments for forging bills, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $3,100.

Detectives are currently investigating the origin and ownership of the gift cards, credit cards, social security cards, and birth certificates. Additional charges are pending.