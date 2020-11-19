CrimeLocalPress Releases

ShotSpotter® Officially Live In Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Central Broward District

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

ShotSpotter is a gunshot surveillance system that uses sensor-based technology to detect and locate outdoor gunfire in real-time. Once the system is alerted to gunfire, ShotSpotter employees vet the information and share the details with law enforcement. The information is often shared within seconds.
 ShotSpotter is a gunshot surveillance system that uses sensor-based technology to detect and locate outdoor gunfire in real-time. Once the system is alerted to gunfire, ShotSpotter employees vet the information and share the details with law enforcement. The information is often shared within seconds. 

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – After months of planning, training and testing, ShotSpotter® is officially live in the Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Central Broward district. ShotSpotter is a gunshot surveillance system that uses sensor-based technology to detect and locate outdoor gunfire in real-time. Once the system is alerted to gunfire, ShotSpotter employees vet the information and share the details with law enforcement. The information is often shared within seconds. 

Nationally, ShotSpotter estimates that roughly 80 percent of gunfire incidents are not reported to law enforcement. ShotSpotter will allow deputies to respond more quickly to gunfire while also providing critical, real-time intelligence about specific incidents, increasing deputies’ awareness and preparation. The technology will also enhance deputies’ ability to make arrests, provide life-saving treatment to victims and gather evidence. 

Another major benefit is building community trust. Residents of communities plagued by gunfire will be able to see and speak to deputies who arrive quickly to handle these dangerous calls. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies recently conducted training to calibrate the ShotSpotter system in its Central Broward district, and the system went live on Wednesday evening. 

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

A three-year ShotSpotter program in unincorporated Central Broward, an area with a high volume of calls for service related to gunfire, will cost $205,000. Broward Sheriff’s Office participated in a ShotSpotter pilot program in 2009-2010 but declined to pursue the program further. Since then, ShotSpotter technology has grown and advanced, cutting down on false positive reports of gunfire. ShotSpotter guarantees a 90 percent accuracy rate regarding actual gunfire and location.  

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

After Hours of Negotiations at Miami Residence,…

Joe Mcdermott

Special Victims Bureau Searching For Missing Person, Jorge…

Joe Mcdermott

Detectives Seeking To Identify Suspect Wanted For Theft From…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 468