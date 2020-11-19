Pedestrian Dead In Pompano Beach Crash

According to authorities, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Eduardo Cruz Baca, 43, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound in a 2002 GMC Sierra truck along E Copans Road approaching Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach when a pedestrian entered his path and was killed.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening. According to authorities, around 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, Eduardo Cruz Baca, 43, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound in a 2002 GMC Sierra truck along E Copans Road approaching Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach when a pedestrian walked across the road in the 300 block.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to do so in time. After the crash, the driver pulled over and attempted to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North where the adult female was later pronounced deceased.

Baca remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The victims name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.