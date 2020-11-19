CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Dead In Pompano Beach Crash

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, Eduardo Cruz Baca, 43, of Pompano Beach, was traveling eastbound in a 2002 GMC Sierra truck along E Copans Road approaching Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach when a pedestrian entered his path and was killed.

A preliminary investigation showed that the driver attempted to avoid the pedestrian but was unable to do so in time. After the crash, the driver pulled over and attempted to render aid. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded and transported the pedestrian to Broward Health North where the adult female was later pronounced deceased. 

Baca remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The victims name is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

