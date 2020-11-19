GIULIANI: Coverage As Dishonest As Scheme Itself; “The American People Are Entitled To Know This, You Don’t Have The Right To Keep It From Them”

WASHINGTON D.C. – In a largely untelevised event, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, the legal team for Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. hosted a press conference led by former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis and Former federal prosecutor, Sidney Powell, at the RNC Headquarters in Washington D.C.

In the hour long event, Giuliani laid out the individual and specific instances of fraud which took place in the 2020 Presidential election and slammed major media outlets for continuing to disregard the allegations which include hundreds of sworn affidavits from witnesses who have come forward, some of which Giuliani specifically named while indicating that there are hundreds more who are reluctant to be named at this time, but have agreed to give sworn statements under penalty of perjury and will testify in court.

We will show you her affidavit, because I know you keep reporting falsely that we have no evidence. That we have no specific acts of fraud. That is because the coverage of this has been almost as dishonest as the scheme itself. The American people are entitled to know this. You don’t have the right to keep it from them. I mean, you don’t report to them that a citizen of this country, a very fine woman, who is willing to allow me to give you her name, I can’t give you all of these affidavits, because if I do, these people will be harassed; they will be threatened, they may loose their job, they will loose their friends. We have lost lawyers in this case because they have been threatened. We have lawyers that need protection. What is going on in this country is horrible, and the censorship your imposing is making it worse.

Giuliani then gave her name and read her sworn statement where she stated she was instructed by her supervisors to change the mailing dates on absentee ballots, that she was instructed to not check identification and that she observed the coaching of votes, something Giuliani says was ‘totally illegal’.

"We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom."—Sidney Powell pic.twitter.com/8KCEOGuL7w — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020

Fox News attacks Trump legal team press conference, conflating third party lawsuits that have no direct relation. pic.twitter.com/a00wctQU5f — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 19, 2020

Kimberly Guilfoyle, former prosecutor and former Fox News co-host of The Five, joined Newsmax’s Greg Kelly to discuss the press conference and how Fox News’ Kristin Fisher covered the legal issues presented, the challenges President Trump’s team members such as Giuliani and Powell will have to overcome to achieve their goal.