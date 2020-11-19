Ford to Reveal Custom F−150, Bronco and Bronco Sport During ‘Ford Auto Nights’ SEMA Show Special Webcast

Ford is revealing custom versions of the 2021 F-150, Bronco and Bronco Sport with Ford Accessories and Performance Parts through the first-ever virtual SEMA show; local Ford dealers are ready to personalize these vehicles for customers.

DEARBORN, MI – For once, what happened in Vegas, does not have to stay there. After COVID-19 knocked out this year’s SEMA show in Sin City, Ford is pivoting to virtually reveal epic customizations of the company’s latest all-new products from the streets of the Motor City. The event — Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special is a two-day live broadcast experience this Thursday and Friday.

Ford will unveil customized build reveals, interactive vehicle immersion sessions and an on-demand content library. The program will feature customer and celebrity superfan stories and vehicle customization and performance expert highlights. Viewers can tune in HERE at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday for the show, then register for interactive live sessions held throughout Friday.

New 2021 Ranger Tremor showcases bolt-on modifications to add even more capability to the most off-road-ready factory-built Ranger ever offered in the U.S.

“From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually,” said Kim Cape, director of Ford global brand and integrated marketing. “This passionate, die-hard audience with an appetite for our Ford brand is vital to us.”

Custom builds of Ford’s newest products, including the 2021 Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and F-150, will headline, along with a few surprises during the two-day event.

Bronco

Bronco, Ford’s new outdoor brand of Built Wild SUVs, and the only domestic brand of SUVs with standard 4×4, celebrates 55 years of innovating the off-road landscape.

From the all-new and sixth-generation Bronco two-door, the first-ever Bronco four-door model and Bronco Sport, the Bronco of small SUVs, the entire family is born from innovative design, capability and extreme durability testing to ensure adventure and fun with endless customization options.

Mustang Mach-E

For the first time in 56 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang family, bringing the famous pony into the electric age with Mustang Mach-E, an all-new, all-electric SUV born of the same all-American ideals that have inspired the best-selling sports coupe in the world. The production Mustang Mach-E GT with options arriving next year, is targeted for 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.

Mustang Mach-E 1400 and 2021 Mustang Mach-E GT represent the future of Ford vehicles with performance to match their looks; Mach-E GT with options is targeted for 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds

Step inside the show

Day one takes place live from the ultimate Ford garage, stocked with tools, accessories and loads of space to tackle any project with hosts Jarod DeAnda and Kellee Edwards. DeAnda is an emcee, host, presenter and ambassador in the world of motorsports and action sports, while Edwards is a travel expert and television host by land, air and sea.

Day two takes an interactive deep dive into the technical details of the project builds revealed the night prior. TV host and auto enthusiast Cristy Lee will lead the four sessions with Ford engineers, designers and drivers.

Viewers can register at https://fordautoshows.com/reg/ for a closer look at these custom builds and ask questions directly online. The first 500 to register and attend the session will receive a limited-edition Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special decal in the mail.

Watch the live virtual broadcast at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday and sign up to participate in interactive vehicle immersion sessions on Friday.

Viewers can scan QR codes (data rates may apply) on screen to shop for accessories from many of the custom builds. Ford Auto Nights custom vehicle illustrations can be downloaded as a digital memento at https://fordautoshows.com/semaspecial/.

