Ford to Reveal Custom F−150, Bronco and Bronco Sport During ‘Ford Auto Nights’ SEMA Show Special Webcast
DEARBORN, MI – For once, what happened in Vegas, does not have to stay there. After COVID-19 knocked out this year’s SEMA show in Sin City, Ford is pivoting to virtually reveal epic customizations of the company’s latest all-new products from the streets of the Motor City. The event — Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special is a two-day live broadcast experience this Thursday and Friday.
Ford will unveil customized build reveals, interactive vehicle immersion sessions and an on-demand content library. The program will feature customer and celebrity superfan stories and vehicle customization and performance expert highlights. Viewers can tune in HERE at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday for the show, then register for interactive live sessions held throughout Friday.
“From upfitters to outfitters, and from hot rodders to outdoor adventurers, the show must go on, and our first-ever Ford Auto Nights SEMA Show Special keeps the customization and innovation going virtually,” said Kim Cape, director of Ford global brand and integrated marketing. “This passionate, die-hard audience with an appetite for our Ford brand is vital to us.”
Custom builds of Ford’s newest products, including the 2021 Bronco, Bronco Sport, Mustang Mach-E and F-150, will headline, along with a few surprises during the two-day event.
Bronco
Bronco, Ford’s new outdoor brand of Built Wild SUVs, and the only domestic brand of SUVs with standard 4×4, celebrates 55 years of innovating the off-road landscape.
From the all-new and sixth-generation Bronco two-door, the first-ever Bronco four-door model and Bronco Sport, the Bronco of small SUVs, the entire family is born from innovative design, capability and extreme durability testing to ensure adventure and fun with endless customization options.
Mustang Mach-E
For the first time in 56 years, Ford is expanding the Mustang family, bringing the famous pony into the electric age with Mustang Mach-E, an all-new, all-electric SUV born of the same all-American ideals that have inspired the best-selling sports coupe in the world. The production Mustang Mach-E GT with options arriving next year, is targeted for 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds.
Step inside the show
Day one takes place live from the ultimate Ford garage, stocked with tools, accessories and loads of space to tackle any project with hosts Jarod DeAnda and Kellee Edwards. DeAnda is an emcee, host, presenter and ambassador in the world of motorsports and action sports, while Edwards is a travel expert and television host by land, air and sea.
Day two takes an interactive deep dive into the technical details of the project builds revealed the night prior. TV host and auto enthusiast Cristy Lee will lead the four sessions with Ford engineers, designers and drivers.
Viewers can register at https://fordautoshows.com/reg/ for a closer look at these custom builds and ask questions directly online. The first 500 to register and attend the session will receive a limited-edition Ford Auto Nights, SEMA Show Special decal in the mail.
Viewers can scan QR codes (data rates may apply) on screen to shop for accessories from many of the custom builds. Ford Auto Nights custom vehicle illustrations can be downloaded as a digital memento at https://fordautoshows.com/semaspecial/.
Custom builds of Ford’s newest products include:
- The MAD Bronco Sport Badlands turns the Bronco of small SUVs into the ultimate for overlanding adventures. Ford teamed up with MAD Industries for a build that is an outdoor adventurer’s dream conversion. MAD is an established Ford project vehicle builder, with a rich history of custom builds, tricking out everything from a Mustang to an F-350.
- The Ford Bronco Badlands Sasquatch 2-Door Concept reveals Bronco’s modularity. This concept is built around one of the Bronco program’s customer-use scenarios, in which a comfortable Monday through Friday Bronco is converted for a weekend of extreme off-roading, and then back to stock Badlands spec for the week ahead. Instead of the potential damage to Bronco’s factory-equipped body parts, Bronco brand’s Built Wild innovative design process enabled the concept to have swappable front fenders and rear quarters. Easy to install before a trail ride, and removable, these concept accessory parts are made from robust and impact-ready materials that replace stock painted parts. And for a throwback cue to the first-generation Bronco U13 Roadster model, the Bronco features a tough stepover replacement panel for maximum thrill and open-air feeling instead of traditional doors. 3D-printed titanium parts strip weight and increase strength.
- The Ford F-150 Limited Hybrid SuperCrew by BDS Suspension project vehicle highlights the ease of customization of the new F-150 while showcasing the all-new Pro Power Onboard mobile power generator. This is the “foreman’s truck,” which works all week with the tools and equipment onboard to do any job. Friday evening arrives, and those work tools and equipment are easily exchanged for adventure gear and supplies. Sunday evening arrives, the party is over, and it is back to business for F-150 on Monday morning, so the truck easily transforms back to its all business tools and equipment.
- The Ford Ranger XLT Tremor SuperCrew, outfitted by Ford’s vehicle personalization team, enables even the most adventurous of lifestyles. Using the all-new 2021 Ranger Tremor as a starting point, this custom adventure truck features a selection of available Ford Accessories and Ford Performance Parts that complement the vehicle’s incredible factory capability and enable adventure seekers to not only get to the most remote trailheads, but also carry a mountain bike, kayak and all the gear needed for a day of hitting the trails and the lake.
- When Ford Performance and Vaughn Gittin Jr. from RTR Vehicles collaborate, you know vehicle performance goes up a notch, as the Mustang Mach-E 1400 demonstrates. The Mustang Mach-E 1400, an all-electric road rocket that shows just how much performance can be harnessed without using a drop of gas. This one-off Mustang Mach-E with its seven electric motors and high downforce is ready for the track, drag strip or gymkhana course – anywhere it can show how electric propulsion promises extreme Mustang performance.