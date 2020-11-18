Texas Rep Louie Gohmert: “There Was Fraud In This Election, Of All Different Kinds” – Discusses Dominion and Oversees Company Called “SCYTL”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – According to U.S. Representative Louie Gohmert, there is sworn testimony or “evidence” that he says will prove election fraud took place in the 2020 U.S. election process. Gohmert, who is a representative for Texas and sits on the Judiciary Committee, talked with Chris Salcedo on Newsmax TV on Nov 12, 2020. There, he weighed in on the voter fraud evidence throughout the country and specifically discussed the company “Dominion” which provides voting machines to in many states which have adopted them.

Gohmert also detailed allegations on an oversees company called “Scytl Secure Electronic Voting, S.A” which, he says, the military, not the CIA or the FBI, but the U.S. Army, has seized SCYTL computer servers from where he says election data was nefariously funneling through.

There is evidence and it is sworn evidence and it beats the heck out of what the unfounded high-tech censors are saying about what happened. There was fraud in this election, of all different kinds and uh, you know, A lot of people talk about SCYTL they talk about Dominion, and of course there is an affidavit that Rudy Giuliani has from someone with Dominion that says you know they brought in a hundred thousand votes in Michigan to try to counter the legitimate lead that President Trump had there. This is fraud, but SCYTL “s-c-y-t-l” that was a company that was servicing all this, and all the media that was reporting real-time results, supposedly, those were apparently coming through SCYTL, they have their main headquarters used to be in Barcelona Spain- aren’t we glad we use foreigners to handle things for us, headquarters is in the home of Merkel, who told Trump the day after the election he needed to just give up.

According to the White House website, a 2018 Executive Order “The Executive Order on Imposing Certain Sanctions in the Event of Foreign Interference in a United States Election” would make such a seizure lawful anywhere in the world.

Gohmert is a former judge who has been serving Texas’s 1st congressional district since 2005. He was a Captain in the United States Army and a recipient of a Meritorious Service Medal.

Full Video: Gohmert Expands on Voter Fraud Evidence

Several news companies have disputed the SCYTL accusation.