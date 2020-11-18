PoliticsSocietyU.S. News

REPORT: Dominion Voting Machines Provide Software Backdoor That Not Only Allows Viewing Of Live Results, But Way To Switch Vote Tallies

By Joe Mcdermott
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former federal prosecutor and attorney Sidney Powell appeared for an interview with Eric Bolling on America This Week “United We Stand”, where she said Dominion voting machines, which are used in many states who have adopted them, while connected to the internet, provide a software backdoor, that not only allows the viewing of the results of the election in real time, but provides a way for an algorithm to determine what  is needed to switch vote tallies and make it happen.

While Bolling was asking Powell for the details on what she was revealing on his show, he several times reiterated the seriousness and substantiality of the claims she was making by beginning his questioning with phrases such as, “let me get this straight” –  Let me make this clear here, we have to be very careful” – “This is a very big claim…”

“Exactly, they can watch the voting real time, they run a computer algorithm on it as needed to either flip votes, take votes out, or alter the votes to make a candidate win.” “It is massive criminal voter fraud writ-large, across at least 29 states. It could have been happening anytime a voting machine was connected to the internet and we have evidence that many were, it was obviously happening, it’s obvious from the algorithm and the statistics that our experts are tracking out or batches of votes and when the curves changed and it’s going to blow the mind of everyone in this country when we get it all together and can explain it with the affidavits and the experts that have come forward.

“America This Week” is produced by Sinclair Broadcast Group and carried by their stations as a Sunday morning talk show. Sinclair is the second-largest television station operator in the United States owning or operating a total of 193 stations across the country in over 100 markets covering 40% of American households.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

