Museum of Discovery And Science in Fort Lauderdale Reopening On Weekends Beginning December 5, Daily Operations on December 31

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – The Museum of Discovery and Science (MODS) is delighted to announce that it will reopen for weekends only beginning Saturday, December 5 with limited hours. MODS will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. throughout the month of December and will resume daily operations starting with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration on Thursday, December 31.

“It has been our honor and responsibility to keep our community connected to science virtually, and now we are thrilled to reopen MODS to the community,” said Joseph P. Cox, president & CEO of MODS. “We will continue to follow CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our guests, and we look forward to seeing the joy on the faces of our visitors as they rediscover the magic of science in-person.”

Families can expect to have an enjoyable and safe visit to MODS complete with exhibit exploration (acclaimed traveling exhibit Expedition: Dinosaur, presented by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, has been extended to January 15), STEM discoveries and animal encounters. IMAX documentaries (Dinosaurs of Antarctica and Asteroid Hunter are a must-see!) are included with admission tickets.



MODS highlights several protocols to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff. Guests are encouraged to review MODS Healthy Scientists Protocols for the most updated information prior to visiting the Museum.

MODS also is proud to participate in the Bank of America Museums on Us Program just in time for the reopening. The program provides free general admission for Bank of America®, Merrill Lynch® or U.S. Trust® credit or debit card cardholders on the first full weekend (Saturday and Sunday) of every month. This program cannot be combined with other offers. To take advantage of this program, simply present your active Bank of America®, Merrill Lynch® or U.S. Trust® credit or debit card along with a photo ID to gain free general admission to the Museum. Admission is limited to the cardholder only; guests are not eligible. This program excludes fundraising events, special exhibits, IMAX and ticketed shows and may not be combined with any other offers.

Starting December 31, MODS will resume regular operating hours in conjunction with the annual Noon Year’s Eve celebration, where guests can ring in the New Year from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This popular event includes a Ball Drop countdown at 12 p.m., decorating noisemakers and masks and a Kids Pop Dance Floor. The event is free with Museum admission. Museum members, please present your valid membership upon arrival. To register, please visit mods.org/noonyearseve.

For more information about the Museum and upcoming events, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).

ABOUT MUSEUM OF DISCOVERY AND SCIENCE:

Founded in 1976 as the Discovery Center, today MODS is at the forefront of science education, innovation and exploration. The Museum’s daily visiting hours are temporarily suspended. MODS is currently offering virtual and offsite programming, which allows us to continue connecting people around the globe to inspiring science – whether at home or in virtual classrooms. The Museum showcases more than 300 interactive exhibits, immersive films, experiential programs and an aviation-themed Makerspace. MODS currently offers virtual and offsite programs including boredom-busting experiences for children, families and adults – whether at home or in virtual classrooms. Families can enjoy super science shows and demonstrations, wild Creature Feature animal encounters, awesome avatar tours and private experiences, mind-blowing Makerspace labs, cool camps, unforgettable birthday parties, engaging field trips and STEM curricula, professional development workshops for educators, distinguished speakers, and more.

The Museum celebrates diversity and welcomes visitors from all walks of life. Hours are Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. beginning December 5 until December 27 and will reopen for normal business hours on December 31. The hours will be Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. MODS is located downtown at 401 SW Second Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33312. For more information about the Museum, please visit mods.org or call 954.467.MODS (6637).