Detectives Seeking Identity of Suspect Wanted For Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside from Parking Lot In Lake Park

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on March 28, 2020, the suspect attempted to rob the Speedway gas station located in Lake Park. The suspect is described as approximately 6’5” with a thin build.
LAKE PARK, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for stealing an occupied vehicle in Lake Park. According to detectives, on March 28, 2020, the suspect attempted to rob the Speedway gas station located in Lake Park.

Following the attempted robbery he stole a 2014 Toyota Corolla, with a child inside, from the parking lot. The child is safe. The suspect is described as approximately 6’5” with a thin build. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

