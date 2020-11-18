Detectives Seeking Identity of Suspect Wanted For Stealing Vehicle With Child Inside from Parking Lot In Lake Park

According to detectives, on March 28, 2020, the suspect attempted to rob the Speedway gas station located in Lake Park. The suspect is described as approximately 6’5” with a thin build. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or anonymous by downloading the app “PBSO”

LAKE PARK, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for stealing an occupied vehicle in Lake Park. According to detectives, on March 28, 2020, the suspect attempted to rob the Speedway gas station located in Lake Park.

Following the attempted robbery he stole a 2014 Toyota Corolla, with a child inside, from the parking lot. The child is safe. The suspect is described as approximately 6’5” with a thin build.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.