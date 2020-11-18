CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Investigating Couple Found Dead In Short-Term Rental In Kendall District; Found by Property Cleaning Crew

By Joe Mcdermott
DEATH INVESTIGATION
According to investigators, a cleaning crew entered the property at the 300 Block SW 136 Street in Miami, and found an adult male and an adult female unresponsive. Kendall District uniformed officers responded to the residence, along with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, who determined both were deceased.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

