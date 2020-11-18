BREAKING: Highly Decorated Air Force General Comes Forward On Vote Hacking Software “Hammer” And “Scorecard” He Calls “Super Weapon”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A retired and highly decorated Air Force General has come forward to blow the whistle on CIA vote hacking in not only the 2020 election, but on elections earlier. The interview published just one hour ago by One America News Network, includes information from retired Lieutenant General Thomas G. McInerney, former assistant vice chief of staff, for the U.S. Air Force, headquartered in Washington, D.C.

McInerney says two pieces of software called “Hammer” and “Scorecard” are being used by democrats as a “super weapon” for voter fraud. McInerney says the software was designed all the way back during President George W Bush’s first term in office.

“People must understand that this software was used to overturn the 2020 election, the first time in the United States history that massive amounts of cyber warfare have been used in our voting system.” “Hammer is a surveillance software developed by the CIA. The programmer was Dennis Montgomery, he developed this in 2003 to go after radical Islamists. Scorecard is a program that was developed for CIA that manipulates voting booths.”

He also stated that both pieces of software were redesigned under former FBI director James Comey and for CIA director John Brennan during the Obama Administration. He further stated that news networks like Fox are ignoring this information and they will not let people like him on their shows; that if not for fraud, the election would have been an overwhelming win for Donald Trump.

McInerney served in top military positions under the Secretary of Defense and the Vice President of the United States. His military career spanned 35 years, as a pilot, commander, and strategic planner and was awarded many decorations including the Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal , Air Force Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.