After Hours of Negotiations at Miami Residence, Confrontation Results In Shooting Death of 41 Year Old Man at Scene of Domestic Dispute

By Joe Mcdermott
MAN KILLED BY POLICE
MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating another police shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officer, which resulted in the death of a male. According to investigators, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 1:54 p.m., MDPD officers responded to a domestic dispute at a N Miami Avenue and NW 171 Street address in Miami, FL, involving a subject armed with a firearm inside a residence.

As officers arrived, they were able to evacuate family members from the residence; however, the armed subject refused to exit. MDPD Hostage Negotiators and the Special Response Team (SRT) responded and for hours negotiated with the barricaded subject to surrender, but attempts were unsuccessful. The SRT entered the home and a confrontation ensued, which resulted with the subject, a 41 year old man, being shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Aventura Hospital, where he was determined deceased. No officers were injured. A firearm was recovered within the residence and the investigation continues. Both the subject and officers’ names were withheld from the report.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
