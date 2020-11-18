After Hours of Negotiations at Miami Residence, Confrontation Results In Shooting Death of 41 Year Old Man at Scene of Domestic Dispute

MDPD Hostage Negotiators and the Special Response Team (SRT) responded and for hours negotiated with the barricaded subject to surrender, but attempts were unsuccessful. The SRT entered the home and a confrontation ensued, which resulted with the subject, a 41 year old man, being shot.

MIAMI, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating another police shooting involving a Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officer, which resulted in the death of a male. According to investigators, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at approximately 1:54 p.m., MDPD officers responded to a domestic dispute at a N Miami Avenue and NW 171 Street address in Miami, FL, involving a subject armed with a firearm inside a residence.

As officers arrived, they were able to evacuate family members from the residence; however, the armed subject refused to exit. MDPD Hostage Negotiators and the Special Response Team (SRT) responded and for hours negotiated with the barricaded subject to surrender, but attempts were unsuccessful. The SRT entered the home and a confrontation ensued, which resulted with the subject, a 41 year old man, being shot.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and transported the subject to Aventura Hospital, where he was determined deceased. No officers were injured. A firearm was recovered within the residence and the investigation continues. Both the subject and officers’ names were withheld from the report.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.