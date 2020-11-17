Woman Arrested In Marion Oaks Homicide

Neely Petrie-Blanchard, 33, was arrested for the homicide of Christopher Hallett, 50, who had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was deceased when authorities responded to 16062 SW 34th Court Road after a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

MARION COUNTY, FL – At approximately 7:30 am on Monday, November 16, 2020, Neely Petrie-Blanchard, 33, was arrested for homicide by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) [State of Georgia] on behalf of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). According to authorities, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, MCSO responded to 16062 SW 34th Court Road after a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Hallett, 50, who had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was deceased. According to eyewitnesses, Neely Petrie-Blanchard was the person who had shot Hallett, because she believed he was unable to help her regain custody of her children. MCSO Major Crimes Detective Lightle gathered further information from the eyewitnesses and generated a photo line-up. Petrie-Blanchard was identified as the person who shot Hallett. Due to the fact that Petrie-Blanchard had fled the scene, a nationwide BOLO was issued for her vehicle.

The BOLO was received by a Lowndes County deputy, who is related to MCSO Deputy Willis. Deputy Willis received a call from his brother to obtain more information about the suspect vehicle. A short while later, the LCSO deputy was at a gas station where he found Petrie-Blanchard and transported her to the Lowndes County Jail on a hold for MCSO.

At this time, the investigation continues and Petrie-Blanchard is currently housed at the Lowndes County Jail awaiting extradition to Marion County.