CrimeLocalSociety

Woman Arrested In Marion Oaks Homicide

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

Petrie-Blanchard
Neely Petrie-Blanchard, 33, was arrested for the homicide of Christopher Hallett, 50, who had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was deceased when authorities responded to 16062 SW 34th Court Road after a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

MARION COUNTY, FL – At approximately 7:30 am on Monday, November 16, 2020, Neely Petrie-Blanchard, 33, was arrested for homicide by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) [State of Georgia] on behalf of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). According to authorities, on Sunday, November 15, 2020, MCSO responded to 16062 SW 34th Court Road after a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

Upon arrival, deputies found Christopher Hallett, 50, who had sustained numerous gunshot wounds and was deceased. According to eyewitnesses, Neely Petrie-Blanchard was the person who had shot Hallett, because she believed he was unable to help her regain custody of her children. MCSO Major Crimes Detective Lightle gathered further information from the eyewitnesses and generated a photo line-up. Petrie-Blanchard was identified as the person who shot Hallett. Due to the fact that Petrie-Blanchard had fled the scene, a nationwide BOLO was issued for her vehicle.

The BOLO was received by a Lowndes County deputy, who is related to MCSO Deputy Willis. Deputy Willis received a call from his brother to obtain more information about the suspect vehicle. A short while later, the LCSO deputy was at a gas station where he found Petrie-Blanchard and transported her to the Lowndes County Jail on a hold for MCSO.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

At this time, the investigation continues and Petrie-Blanchard is currently housed at the Lowndes County Jail awaiting extradition to Marion County.

Comment via Facebook
Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Detectives Seeking Information in Miami Drive-by Shooting…

Joe Mcdermott

Fort Lauderdale Basketball Coach Charged in Federal Court…

Joe Mcdermott

Let’s Out The “Uncle Irvings” Among Us

Alan Bergstein
1 of 697