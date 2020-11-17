Detectives Seeking To Identify Suspect Wanted For Theft From Total Wine In The Village Of Wellington; May Be Driving Red or Maroon Ford Explorer

WELLINGTON, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the local community in identifying and locating a suspect they say is wanted for a theft from the Total Wine store in Wellington. According to detectives, a male suspect entered Total Wine, selected a few bottles of Ciroc Vodka and fled to an awaiting red or maroon Ford Explorer. This incident occurred on November 16, 2020 at the Total Wine located at the 900 block of S. State Road 7, in the Village of Wellington.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.