Special Victims Bureau Searching For Missing Person, Jorge Luis Morin, 54, Last Seen In Miami Area

MIAMI, FL – According to Miami authorities Mr. Jorge Luis Morin, 54, is missing from the Miami area and was last seen near the 15600 Block of SW 106 Avenue in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Authorities believe he may be in need of assistance or services and are asking the community for help locating him.

Morin was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and tan Skechers sneakers and is described as approximately 5’11” 300 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).