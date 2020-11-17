CrimeLocal

Special Victims Bureau Searching For Missing Person, Jorge Luis Morin, 54, Last Seen In Miami Area

By Joe Mcdermott
MISSING SINCE: 11/04/2020
Jorge Luis Morin, 54, was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray shorts and tan Skechers sneakers. Morin is described as approximately 5’11” 300 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

MIAMI, FL – According to Miami authorities Mr. Jorge Luis Morin, 54, is missing from the Miami area and was last seen near the 15600 Block of SW 106 Avenue in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m. Authorities believe he may be in need of assistance or services and are asking the community for help locating him.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective R. Palmer or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305) 715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

