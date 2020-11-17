CrimeLocalSociety

Man Killed After Being Hit By Train While Fleeing Police In Miami Shores

By Joe Mcdermott
DEATH INVESTIGATION
According to investigators, this morning at approximately 6 am, Miami Shores Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute in the parking lot of a business at NE 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

MIAMI-DADE, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating the death of a male struck by a train within the City of Miami Shores. According to investigators, this morning at approximately 6 am, Miami Shores Police Department officers responded to a domestic dispute in the parking lot of a business at NE 90th Street and Biscayne Boulevard.

As the officers spoke to the couple, a male fled on foot towards the train tracks and was struck by an oncoming train. The man was determined deceased. The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

