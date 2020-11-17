Homicide Suspect In Custody From Deadly Home Invasion and Burglary In Englewood; Intended Drug Equipment Theft Leaves Two Men Dead

Bradley Scheuerer, 31, and Jonathon Robinson, 27 (now deceased), both of St. Petersburg Florida, entered the victim’s home to steal equipment used to manufacture Marijuana Wax.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – The incident on November 9, 2020 began as a targeted home invasion burglary where investigators say suspects Bradley Scheuerer, 31, and Jonathon Robinson, 27, both of St. Petersburg Florida, entered the victim’s home to steal equipment used to manufacture Marijuana Wax. This marijuana wax is also known as DAB or BHO (Butane Hash Oil) and is a highly concentrated form of THC. Bradley Scheuerer was a known acquaintance of the victim and recently had a falling out over the sale of the illegal marijuana substance and was recently described as acting erratic.

According to interviews, a woman inside the home was lying on the couch when a suspect stood over her, advising they were there to rob them, but not hurt them. When a man in the bedroom heard the commotion an altercation ensued between him and the suspect. This altercation left both suspect and victim severely wounded. Suspect Bradley Scheuerer was witnessed near the home before fleeing the area in a rental van leaving his accomplice behind.

Dispatch received the 911 call from another witness in the home stating that there was a burglary and two were injured. Deputies were immediately dispatched and upon arrival located the bodies of both the victim and suspect Jonathon Robinson. Throughout their investigation, detectives were able to identify the rental van captured on neighborhood surveillance footage at the time of the crime as the one rented by the suspects out of St. Petersburg where both suspects resided. This van was intended to haul the equipment used to manufacture Marijuana Wax.

This investigation has been extensive as major crimes detectives worked collaboratively with several other agencies to include Tampa and St. Petersburg Police Departments. Based on the totality of the circumstances, evidence obtained, and sworn recorded statements, Bradley Scheuerer was arrested by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Friday evening and was charged with Attempted Armed Robbery, and Burglary Battery (Principle). In the event of committing a felony, two subjects were murdered. Bradley Scheuerer remains at the Pinellas County Jail.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for being patient during this investigation. It’s imperative for the community to know they are safe. However, it can also be detrimental to the investigation to release details before it is safe to do so. The investigation is still active as the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office works with the State Attorney’s Office to potentially bring additional charges to others who may be involved in this incident. The name of the victim will not be released due to Marsy’s Law.