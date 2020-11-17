CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking Information in Miami Drive-by Shooting That Injured Four, Including Two Small Children

By Joe Mcdermott
MIAMI SHOOTING
The victims, including two children, ages six and three, were among the injured. The victims were self-admitted to an area hospital in stable condition. Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with the identity and whereabouts of the subjects and vehicle. The investigation continues.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Intracoastal District, is investigating a drive-by shooting that left several people injured. According to investigators, on November 16 at approximately 5:43 p.m., a black sedan approached a residence and opened fire striking four victims who were standing in front of a home in the 15100 Block of NW 2nd Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

