Detectives Seeking Information in Miami Drive-by Shooting That Injured Four, Including Two Small Children

The victims, including two children, ages six and three, were among the injured. The victims were self-admitted to an area hospital in stable condition. Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with the identity and whereabouts of the subjects and vehicle. The investigation continues.

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Intracoastal District, is investigating a drive-by shooting that left several people injured. According to investigators, on November 16 at approximately 5:43 p.m., a black sedan approached a residence and opened fire striking four victims who were standing in front of a home in the 15100 Block of NW 2nd Avenue.

The victims, including two children, ages six and three, were among the injured. The victims were self-admitted to an area hospital in stable condition. Detectives are seeking the community’s assistance with the identity and whereabouts of the subjects and vehicle. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”