Man Dies After Struck By Car on State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A 25-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes early this morning. According to authorities, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Nov. 17, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a traffic crash at the 3200 block of North State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male victim, identified as Desmond Gentile, lying unresponsive on the road where he was pronounced deceased on scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives conducted a preliminary investigation which revealed that Gentile, 25, of Lauderdale Lakes, entered into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle, a 2016 Lexus IS 200T, was traveling southbound on North State Road 7. The driver, identified as Nathan L. Smith, 30, of Pembroke Pines, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Detectives are investigating and the case remains active.