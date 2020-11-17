CrimeLocalSociety

Man Dies After Struck By Car on State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes

By Joe Mcdermott
Lauderdale Lakes
According to authorities, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Nov. 17, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a traffic crash at the 3200 block of North State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes. File photo credit: Christopher A. Salerno / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL – A 25-year-old man has died after being struck by a vehicle on State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes early this morning. According to authorities, at approximately 1:15 a.m. Nov. 17, Broward County Regional Communications received a call in reference to a traffic crash at the 3200 block of North State Road 7, Lauderdale Lakes.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and located a male victim, identified as Desmond Gentile, lying unresponsive on the road where he was pronounced deceased on scene. Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide detectives conducted a preliminary investigation which revealed that Gentile, 25, of Lauderdale Lakes, entered into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The vehicle, a 2016 Lexus IS 200T, was traveling southbound on North State Road 7. The driver, identified as Nathan L. Smith, 30, of Pembroke Pines, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.  Detectives are investigating and the case remains active.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
