WANTED: Criminal Trio Combing Through Cooper City Neighborhood In Search of Unlocked Cars; Cash Reward Offered

COOPER CITY, FL – Three burglars kept busy on a Saturday night in October as they perused a Cooper City neighborhood looking for unlocked vehicles while driving a stolen golf cart. According to investigators, around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the area of Natalies Cove Road in Cooper City.

The victims advised deputies of seeing the subjects attempting to enter their cars and then driving away in a golf cart; one of the subjects followed in a white Dodge Charger. Deputies learned that the subjects had stolen a golf cart from a home a few blocks away on Southwest 119th Avenue about 90 minutes prior to the attempted burglaries. They used the golf cart to search for unlocked cars along Natalies Cove Road. However, they were unsuccessful and abandoned the golf cart at the entrance of the Natalie Cove community with the lights still on and the keys still in the ignition.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Cooper City detectives believe these subjects are also linked to a theft of a moped from a home in the 4900 block of Southwest 94th Avenue, additional vehicle burglaries and an attempted residential burglary in the Rock Creek neighborhood that same night.

Detectives urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and take out any valuables that may be inside.

Anyone who can identify the subjects or has information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Glenn Gainey at 954-435-2200. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.