Traffic Stop Leaves Man Dead After Fleeing Deputies In Dania Beach; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach which occurred on Monday morning. According to the report, at approximately 10:54 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag in the 1900 block of Stirling Road. A male subject fled from the car, northbound across Stirling Road.

Deputies were pursuing the individual on foot when a shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated CPR on the male subject however when Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene he was pronounced deceased. 

The male subject, who’s name is being temporarily withheld, was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting, and a gun was recovered near his body. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time. 

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigating agency regarding this incident, and, per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, any deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation. No other information was released at this time.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
