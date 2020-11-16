Traffic Stop Leaves Man Dead After Fleeing Deputies In Dania Beach; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating Shooting

DANIA BEACH, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Dania Beach which occurred on Monday morning. According to the report, at approximately 10:54 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a silver Lexus for a possible stolen tag in the 1900 block of Stirling Road. A male subject fled from the car, northbound across Stirling Road.

Deputies were pursuing the individual on foot when a shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies initiated CPR on the male subject however when Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to the scene he was pronounced deceased.

The male subject, who’s name is being temporarily withheld, was armed with a gun at the time of the shooting, and a gun was recovered near his body. The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation at this time.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead investigating agency regarding this incident, and, per Broward Sheriff’s Office policy, any deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation. No other information was released at this time.