South Florida Attorney Arrested On Extortion Connected To Miramar Armed Robbery Case Involving Two NFL Players

William Dean, 50, of North Miami Beach, was charged in violation of Florida Statute 836.05 Threats; extortion. Defamation; libel; threatening letters and similar. A felony of the second degree. According to Country Records, Dean is being held pending a bond hearing.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A South Florida attorney is facing an extortion charge connected to the Miramar armed robbery case involving two NFL players. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit began investigating attorney William Dean in August after information emerged that Dean was attempting to extort suspect Deandre Baker. Dean represents three of Baker’s alleged victims.

According to investigators, Dean, 50, of North Miami Beach, wanted Baker to pay each of his clients more than $266,000, and, in exchange, the victims in the case would either stop cooperating with prosecutors in the criminal case or change their initial sworn statements to police, thereby weakening the case against Baker.

Evidence in the case reveals that Dean told Baker’s attorney that his clients would do “anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Corruption Unit deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Dean on Monday morning in North Miami Beach. This case remains an open and active criminal investigation.