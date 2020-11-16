CrimeLocalSociety

South Florida Attorney Arrested On Extortion Connected To Miramar Armed Robbery Case Involving Two NFL Players

By Joe Mcdermott
William Dean, 50, of North Miami Beach, was charged in violation of Florida Statute 836.05 Threats; extortion. Defamation; libel; threatening letters and similar. A felony of the second degree. According to Country Records, Dean is being held pending a bond hearing.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – A South Florida attorney is facing an extortion charge connected to the Miramar armed robbery case involving two NFL players. Members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Corruption Unit began investigating attorney William Dean in August after information emerged that Dean was attempting to extort suspect Deandre Baker. Dean represents three of Baker’s alleged victims. 

According to investigators, Dean, 50, of North Miami Beach, wanted Baker to pay each of his clients more than $266,000, and, in exchange, the victims in the case would either stop cooperating with prosecutors in the criminal case or change their initial sworn statements to police, thereby weakening the case against Baker.

Evidence in the case reveals that Dean told Baker’s attorney that his clients would do “anything you want, so long as the money is right.”

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Corruption Unit deputies, along with the U.S. Marshals Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Dean on Monday morning in North Miami Beach. This case remains an open and active criminal investigation. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
