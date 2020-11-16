Op-Ed: Fighting for Power or Freedom

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – For four years democrats and the lapdog media have refused to accept the election of Donald Trump. They have demeaned and attacked him in every imaginable way. Their accusations have been unfounded, unverified, unproven, and consisted mostly of outright lies that have already been debunked. There has never been anything that even approached civility or unity.

Fast forward. We just had an election that was flooded with provable fraud. The same people who made all those unfounded false accusations now avoid mentioning the fraud or just say it is “unverified.” They attempt to vilify the president for daring to ask for an investigation. They demand that he contritely concede and quit being selfish, for the good of the country. Meanwhile, if the investigation reveals their cheating, they are preparing to riot and blame it on Trump.

Could the American people possibly be dense enough to be taken in by the leftist propaganda? As verified in my previous column we are witnessing an ongoing Marxist coup. We need to be concerned about every newscaster, every RINO, and every sycophant, who is fighting against investigation of voter fraud. Each and every one could be suspected of being part of the Marxist conspiracy, or being an anti-freedom traitor, or simply a sniveling coward.

There is mounting evidence that foreign and domestic enemies illegally interfered with voting systems in the November 2020 election. If the damning evidence is certified President Trump will win reelection and the conspirators will be brought to justice.

Some of those who might be guilty of election interference are trying to short circuit the investigation and are calling for unity behind the suspect party. Others are saying things like, “We should keep a list and punish everyone who has taken Trump’s side.” Yes, leftists are actually calling for Stalin-style blacklists to be utilized for punishment and revenge. The “brownshirt” arm of the Marxist party (Antifa and BLM) are planning violence against any who resist their ideology.

Many are willing to lie, cheat, fight, and even kill for power. We cannot hope to resist them with halfhearted commitment. There is an old saying related to Marxism that can go both ways: Better red than dead or better dead than red. That is the choice we face, except that the truth is that Marxism always ends with suffering and death. Socialism caused the death of over 100 million in the last century, most of them by their own government. The leftists are trying to trick us out of our freedom or at least confiscate our guns before we start to defend ourselves.

On March 16, 2020 I wrote, “If anyone with this mindset gets into power, they will be in a position similar to Britain in 1776 and Mexico in 1836. The citizens of the United States will have to make the same decision formerly faced by the founding Patriots of our country and the Texans of the 1830s. Do we let them take our guns so that we cannot protect everything else, or do we fight to preserve our freedom? Some would prefer to surrender rather than fight, but that won’t work. In the last century gun grabbing tyrants have disarmed and caused the death of millions. Any losses suffered fighting them will only be a fraction of how many will die if we don’t fight.”

The editorial board of The Epoch Times has warned: “This is a conflict that transcends party lines, a battle between whether we as Americans can stay true to our founding principles and follow God’s will, or whether we will be subjected to forces that seek to control and destroy our most fundamental rights…We have communist China at our gates, ready to take over. The CCP has carefully studied the U.S. system over the decades and now has successfully taken advantage of our open society and has infiltrated our country.”

It has been reported that imperial Japan was reluctant to invade the US West coast during World War II because of the large number of armed civilians who would resist them. There are now about 80 million gun owners in America, who own at least 300 million guns. The world’s top ten armies combined only have a few million soldiers.

An invading Chinese army of two million could be overwhelmed by 80 million patriots. Antifa, BLM, and company would not stand a chance against even a million deer hunters. We are perfectly capable of defending our freedom from all enemies foreign and domestic. Many of those who love freedom have been inspired by these words from the Battle Hymn of the Republic: “As He died to make men holy, let us die to make men free.”

Please do not misunderstand. I am not suggesting that anyone engage in anything illegal or violent. As a matter of fact, I am hoping and calling for compassion and peace. If circumstances require peaceful and freedom-loving citizens to defend themselves, they might find solace in the words of Charlton Heston: “Somewhere right now, evil people are planning evil things. All of us will do everything meaningful, everything we can do to prevent it, but each horrible act can’t become an axe for opportunists to cleave the very Bill of Rights that binds us…[they will only take my freedom or my guns]…From my cold, dead hands!”