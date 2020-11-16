Miami Pair Charged with Stealing Tailgates from Toyota Pickup Trucks; Co-Defendant Admitted They Were Selling On Offer Up Classifieds App

Ricardo Rene Schaeffler Jr., 40, and Nicole Jeanene Iglesias, 33, both of Miami, were charged with grand theft of motor vehicle parts in the third degree, a felony. They were arrested together at the Exxon gas station at 8701 Coral Way Miami on November 14, 2020.

MIAMI-DADE, FL –The Miami-Dade Police Department Hammocks District, Auto Theft Unit, has announced the arrest of Ricardo Rene Schaeffler Jr., 40, and Nicole Jeanene Iglesias, 33, both of Miami, who investigators say are responsible for stealing at least one tailgate from a Toyota pickup truck in the local community.

According to investigators, during overnight hours, Schaeffler and Iglesias stole a tailgate valued at over $4,500 from a Toyota pickup truck parked in the Olympian Residential Apartment Complex. In one case, investigators obtained video surveillance that captures the image of Schaeffler in the act.

The defendants were arrested at the Exxon gas station at 8701 Coral Way Miami. According to the report, Iglesias acknowledged that they were specifically targeting Toyota Tacoma Trucks, as the tailgates are more compact and they could fit two tailgates in the back seat area. Iglesias also stated that after selling the stolen tailgate on the offer up classifieds app, they utilized the money to buy food.