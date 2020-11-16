Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Teams Up Nationwide For Annual “Click It Or Ticket” Seat Belt Campaign By National Highway Traffic Safety

On November 16, 2020, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up with law enforcement agencies nationwide for a Border to Border (B2B) law enforcement event to kick off the annual Click It or Ticket seat belt campaign which runs through 11-29-20. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is asking all states to participate in B2B, a 1-day national seat belt awareness event coordinated by participating state highway safety offices and their respective law enforcement liaisons. The B2B initiative aims to increase law enforcement participation by coordinating highly visible seat belt enforcement and providing seat belt fact sheets for drivers at heavily traveled, highly visible state border checkpoints.

According to NHTSA, in 2018, there were 9,778 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants killed in crashes in the United States. In that same year, 56 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night (6 p.m.-5:59 a.m.) were not wearing their seat belts. That’s why one focus of the Click It or Ticket campaign and the B2B kickoff event is nighttime enforcement. Participating law enforcement agencies will be taking a no-excuses approach to seat belt law enforcement, writing citations day and night. In Hernando County, the maximum penalty for a seat belt violation is $114 (non-moving violation).

For more information on the Click It or Ticket mobilization, please visit www.nhtsa.gov/ciot.