Powell: “We’re Talking About Hundreds Of Thousands Of Votes, President Trump Won This Election In A Landslide; It’s Going To Be Irrefutable”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former federal prosecutor and attorney Sidney Powell appeared for an interview with Lou Dobbs on Fox Business news, where she said “I’m going to release the Kraken…I’m going to expose every one of them” when it comes to the effort to steal the election from Donald Trump and give it to Joe Biden.

Lou Dobbs asked Powell, “Is the FBI already carrying out investigations into these voting companies?” To which she replied, “Democratic senators and congresspeople for years have reported problems with this system to the FBI and to the government, but nobody’s done a blooming thing about it, but people in the election security department of Homeland Security need to be fired yesterday.”

I can hardly wait to put forth all the evidence we have collected on dominion starting with the fact it was created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela, for Hugo Chavez and then shipped internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries including this one it. It was funded by money from Venezuela and Cuba. I mean we are talking about hundreds of thousands of votes. President Trump won this election in a landslide. It is going to be irrefutable.

Patriots are coming forward every day, all day, faster than we can collect their information with the testimony they’re willing to give under oath about how their votes were stolen and how the machines operated, they were updated the night of the election sometimes after the election. We have got statistical evidence that shows hundreds of thousands of votes being just put in and replicated. It’s going to be; there needs to be a massive criminal investigation and it’s going to affect millions of voters and elections.

Powell worked in the Department of Justice for 10 years, in three federal districts under nine United States Attorneys from both political parties. She was lead counsel in more than 500 federal appeals. She is the author of Licensed to Lie: Exposing Corruption in the Department of Justice –a legal thriller that tells the inside story of high-profile prosecutions.