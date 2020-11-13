Op-Ed: House of Cards That Left Built Will Come Tumbling Down; The Ripples Will Reach Far And Wide Around The Globe

The house of cards that the left built will come tumbling down and the ripples will reach far and wide around the globe. You have my word on that. If I were you reading this article I would have a stash of cash and some gold and silver. The clock is winding down and it won’t be President Trump wearing orange. File photo credit ShutterStock.com, licensed.

FORT WORTH, TX – Who’s tired of all the nonsense? I know I am. As a writer I have had to cancel all of my book signings for my second book, “The Rise of Chloe”. It appears that this will also be true for the release of my long awaited third book, “The Long Ride to Perdition”. If Joe gets the election he has promised that the Country would be on lock down once again and masks would be mandatory. Well, that is a problem. This Country has been bent from one end to the other with riots, protests, shootings, and what not.

I for one am not a proponent for a socialist agenda to be laid upon the backs of hard working Americans. Let me put it in a little more perspective. Joe promises higher taxes for all classes of people and that is from his own mouth. No, not just the rich. All of us hard working stiffs that still have a job to go to are going to get hit.

AOC and her gang are promising all the free stuff that Bernie espoused in his speeches, but they have made it known that they will take it further. Look at the New Green Deal. Coal gone, fracking gone, any new drilling for oil, gone. Are you all ready for $8.00 a gallon gas? What about your electric bills and heating? That’s right. They go through the roof. Thank you Joe and crowd.

So we will usher in higher unemployment, higher taxes, because the federal government under Sleepy Joe will be nothing short of a dictatorship. And they have the nerve to call Trump a dictator.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

What was it that Joe said prior to the election? All of the votes had to be counted. No one would be named the winner until that happened. All of the alphabet news stations, including Fox, have called the election for Biden. But they don’t get to call an election, do they? Rhetorical question. Of course they don’t. And guess who is out there proclaiming he is the victor without all the votes being cast? That’s right, Joe Biden. How could he contradict himself like that? Again, rhetorical.

President Trump is acting full well within the confines of the Constitution. If it comes down to a Senate vote, well Trump wins. Supreme Court? Trump wins. By the time all of the rats are heading for their holes or are giving statements to prevent being arrested, the truth will come out.

President Trump cast out the line with bait and the left bit the hook. I have no doubt that when all of the states in question are thoroughly investigated many people are going to swing and President Trump will rise from the ashes that the left thought they had him securely imbedded.

North Carolina was the first to flip to the President and Alaska followed. I am sure that Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin and Minnesota will all show the fraud that we suspected all along. President Trump will be the sitting president for a second term and by a far larger margin than he beat Hillary. The more Hillary keeps spouting “Do not concede” the more fraud will be uncovered. Remember, they had four years to plot and scheme and nothing worked, and this was their last hope.

The house of cards that the left built will come tumbling down and the ripples will reach far and wide around the globe. You have my word on that. If I were you reading this article I would have a stash of cash and some gold and silver. The clock is winding down and it won’t be President Trump wearing orange.

After all, I’m jus’ sayin’.