Miami-Dade Homicide Bureau Investigating Death of Man Who Fled City of Doral Police Department Officer

MIAMI, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau, is investigating a death that occurred within the City of Doral. According to the report, at approximately 2:00 a.m., a City of Doral Police Department officer observed a vehicle bearing a stolen tag. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in a warehouse district; however, the driver fled the vehicle and jumped into a nearby lake.

Officers established a perimeter and the driver was not initially located. When Miami-Dade Police Department divers responded they recovered the body of the driver. Authorities have not released any information on what killed the man. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”