Jon Voight: My Fellow Americans “This Is Now Our Greatest Fight Since The Civil War; Let Us Fight This Fight As If It Is Our Last Fight On Earth”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – At 7:40 PM on November 10, 2020, Academy Award winning actor Jon Voight posted a powerful message on Twitter. He posted the video with few words of text, simply, "We all know the truth." Of course Twitter has labeled the video as a claim about the election that has been disputed. The post currently has over 45,000 retweets and over 138 thousands likes.

“My fellow Americans. I stand here with all that feel as I do, disgusted with this lie that Biden has been chosen. As if we all do not know the truth, and when one tries to deceive, we know that one cannot get away with it; there will be a price to pay. The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping toward the horror they will be in for, because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be. My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the civil war, the battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan, because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation. We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God, and fight now for trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are so let us not back down let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on Earth. As Muhammad Ali said, it is not over till the last punch you have. God bless.”

