Detectives Seek Thief And Shooter In Broward County Gas Station Robbery

By Joe Mcdermott
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – It began with the theft of $4 worth of soda and ended with shots fired outside a gas station convenience store. Now, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to locate a thief and person suspected of firing the shots. According to authorities, around 3:35 a.m. on Saturday, November 7th, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives responded to the Valero gas station at 2400 W. Sunrise Boulevard in unincorporated Central Broward. There, investigators learned that an individual walked into the store, picked up two sodas worth a total of $4 and walked out of the store without paying.

The store clerk ran outside to confront the thief. The clerk (who appears to be armed when walking out of the store in the video) told investigators that an individual in the car with the thief pointed a gun at him. At that point, the clerk, who was armed and – according to police – “in fear for his life”, fired a single shot at the vehicle.

Detectives said the vehicle is a newer model Nissan SUV.

As the driver of the car headed eastbound on Sunrise Boulevard, a passenger in the car fired several shots at the clerk. One of the shots struck an innocent bystander in the parking lot of the gas station. The bystander suffered injuries that were not life threatening, and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to a nearby hospital. 

Robbery detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case or information on the identity of those involved to please contact Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

