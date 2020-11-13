Detectives Arrest Suspect Involved In Dania Beach Bar Fatal Shooting

A preliminary information indicated that an argument between two male patrons escalated into a shooting inside the bar that killed Marissa Harris, 32, of Ocala,, who was a bystander.

DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested one suspect involved in the fatal shooting at Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach. Jose Soltren Echevarria, 24, of Davie, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges that include manslaughter, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

According to the report, around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred inside the bar located on Griffin Road and found an adult female, Marissa Harris, 32, of Ocala, suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim, identified as 32-year-old Marissa Harris, deceased on scene.

A preliminary information indicated that an argument between two male patrons escalated into a shooting inside the bar that killed Harris, who was a bystander.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.