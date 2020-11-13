CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Arrest Suspect Involved In Dania Beach Bar Fatal Shooting

By Joe Mcdermott
Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives arrested one suspect involved in the fatal shooting at Rookie’s Ale House in Dania Beach. Jose Soltren Echevarria, 24, of Davie, was arrested on Thursday and faces charges that include manslaughter, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of weapon or ammo by a convicted felon.

According to the report, around 2:50 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred inside the bar located on Griffin Road and found an adult female, Marissa Harris, 32, of Ocala, suffering from gunshot wounds. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the victim, identified as 32-year-old Marissa Harris, deceased on scene.

A preliminary information indicated that an argument between two male patrons escalated into a shooting inside the bar that killed Harris, who was a bystander. 

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact BSO Homicide Detective Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

