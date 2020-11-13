Broward Detectives Investigating Deadly Shooting in Pompano Beach

Early Friday morning at approximately 1AM, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton. Deputies found a victim in a car deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

POMPANO BEACH , FL – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation following a carjacking. According to authorities, shortly before 1 a.m. Friday morning, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a vehicle stolen during a carjacking in Boca Raton. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted the Boca Raton Police Department in tracking the stolen vehicle, a dark-colored Cadillac. The car came to a stop in the 1100 block of Northwest 18th Drive in Pompano Beach.

A passenger in the car, Alex Exantus, 20, of North Lauderdale, fled from the car and was later detained in a nearby apartment complex. Deputies found another person in the car, Ariel Collazo, 23, of Tamarac, deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. A loaded firearm was found in the vehicle.

A preliminary investigation revealed that no Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies discharged their firearms during this incident.

Broward Sheriff Office’s Homicide Unit is conducting the investigation the death, and the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine Collazo’s cause and manner of death. The Boca Raton Police Department will investigate the carjacking in their jurisdiction.

Exantus will face charges in connection with a carjacking in Broward Sheriff Office’s North Lauderdale district that occurred in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 10 p.m. Thursday night in the 1200 block of Hampton Boulevard.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Det. Kevin Nitsch at 954-321-4876. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.