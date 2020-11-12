Trump Tweet Claims That “Data Analysis” of Dominion Voting Systems Flipped Hundreds of Thousands of Votes; Gets Flagged by Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump tweeted a claim that voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems were responsible for flipping votes during the 2020 presidential election, helping to give the win to Democratic challenger Joe Biden; the tweet was subsequently flagged by Twitter as being “disputed.”

Trump, who is challenging the results of the election, has been claiming rampant voter fraud was the sole reason for his defeat by Biden. In keeping with those allegations, on Wednesday the President tweeted the following, citing information alleged by One America News Network:

“REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.” @ChanelRion @OANN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

The tweet was quickly flagged by Twitter with a linked disclaimer that reads “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” Upon clicking the link, Twitter users were brought to a page with the following text:

Voter fraud of any kind is exceedingly rare in the US, election experts confirm

With ballot counting continuing and the presidential race being called for Joe Biden, experts and officials say there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US election. The election process is secure and voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare according to The Associated Press and Reuters. Officials and experts warn that the most interference in US elections, whether from foreign or domestic players, comes in the form of misinformation campaigns, many of which are intended to create distrust in the US’s electoral process.

Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems manufactures machines for voters to cast ballots and poll workers to count them, in addition to computer programs that track election results. The campaign of President Trump has been filing numerous legal claims in key battleground states where Trump had lost in electoral votes to Biden, alleging widespread vote fraud.

It is currently unknown if any of the legal claims involving complaints about Dominion Voting Systems machines are factual or not, or if Trump’s legal team currently possess any concrete proof of the alleged issues.