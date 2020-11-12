President Donald J. Trump Approves Emergency Declaration for Florida

School Buse stuck in water during Hurricane Eta at Florida. Street Flood. Coral Springs, Florida. November 08, 2020. Editorial credit: YES Market Media / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON — FEMA announced that federal emergency aid has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state and local response efforts to the emergency conditions in the area affected by Hurricane Eta beginning on Nov. 7 and continuing.

Federal funding is available to the state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a 75% federal cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures limited to direct federal assistance and reimbursement for mass care including evacuation and shelter support. This assistance is available to alleviate the hardship and suffering to save lives and protect property in Alachua, Citrus, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hernando, Hillsborough, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota and Sumter counties.

Jeffrey L. Coleman has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal response operations in the affected area.