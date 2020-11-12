EntertainmentLocalPress Releases

Live-Broadcast Holiday Concert Featuring GENTRI Set for November 21 Will Benefit Habitat for Humanity of Broward

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL– Ring in the holiday season with GENTRI, The Gentlemen Trio, in “A Night of Hope and Thanksgiving” concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Broward with a free live broadcast on CRPC.TV from Coral Ridge Presbyterian Church, Saturday, November 21, at 7:30 p.m.

This is the second time GENTRI will perform in Fort Lauderdale to support Habitat Broward following a performance last fall. Courtesy of sponsor Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI).

The trio is comprised of three dynamic tenors who are pioneering a signature sound they call “Cinematic Pop.” The music of GENTRI is transfused with lush, epic orchestrations and rich, dynamic three-part harmonies.

To date, GENTRI has released two EP’s and three full length albums, all of which have reached number one on various Billboard charts. Their first music video “Dare,” made headlines on news outlets around the world.

GENTRI has shared the stage with such world-renowned talent as Tony Award-winning vocalists Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth and Alfie Boe, as well as legendary rock bands Journey and One Republic.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

For more event details please contact info@habitatbroward.org.

About Burdette Beckmann, Inc.
Burdette Beckmann, Inc. is a sales and marketing agency for the CPG industry focused on snack and confectionery manufacturers. Headquartered in Ft. Lauderdale, FL with offices located across the country, BBI is well positioned in key locations to serve major manufacturers and retailers. While driven to deliver the very best in service and results for its clients, BBI is committed to making a difference and proudly gives back to communities through its corporate sponsorships and philanthropic works. 

About Habitat for Humanity of Broward
Seeking to put God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity of Broward brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat Broward offers a “hand up” not a “hand out” to low to very low-income families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Broward please call (954) 396-3030 or visit habitatbroward.org or check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/HabitatBroward.

Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Lamborghini Celebrates The 50th Anniversary of The Jarama GT

George McGregor

Marion County Emergency Management Prepares For Tropical…

George McGregor

Subject To Regulatory Approvals, First Us Vertiport To Be…

George McGregor
1 of 517