Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting at Pompano Beach Banquet Hall

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, shortly before midnight on Saturday, November 7, Broward’s Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the Genesis Banquet Hall located at 1437 S.W. 26th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

When deputies arrived, they located an adult male victim who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded. The victim was pronounced deceased on scene. No one else at the event was injured.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two individuals inside the banquet hall were involved in an altercation that escalated into the fatal shooting. Crime scene and homicide detectives were notified and are investigating the circumstances behind the incident.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact Broward Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Millie Palushaj at 954-321-4226. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. 

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

