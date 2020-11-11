VIDEO: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany In Possession of 234 Pages Of Sworn Affidavits Detailing Alleged Voter Fraud

WASHNGTON, D.C. – White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany was recently a guest on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s show, where she dislosed her possession of 234 pages of sworn affidavits detailing alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election between incumbent Donald Trump and President-Elect Joe Biden.

Donald Trump, who lost the election when former Vice President Biden crossed the threshold of 270 electoral votes, has nonetheless refused to accept the results or concede, instead insisting that widespread voter fraud was the sole reason for his challenger’s victory. The Trump Campaign has filed numerous lawsuits challenging the voter results in several key battleground states, but has yet to make any headway due to presiding judges dismissing the cases due to lack of evidence.

However, McEnany appeared on Hannity last night, literally holding a stack of paper that she equated to a smoking gun in regards to voter fraud and the 2020 election.

“We keep hearing the drumbeat of ‘where is the evidence?’ Well here it is right here, Sean,” she said. “234 pages of sworn affidavits… these are real people, real allegations, signed with notaries who are alleging the following contentions.”

McEnany went on to describe some of the allegations contained in her paperwork, including a batch of ballots in Wayne County, Michigan where 60 percent had the same signature; 35 ballots had no voter record but were counted anyway; 50 ballots were run multiple times through a tabulation machine; and an instance where a woman claimed her son – who was deceased – still managed to vote.

“These are just a few of the many allegations on one county,” McEnany said. “A county where poll watchers were threatened, racially harassed, pushed out of the way, and Democrat challengers were handing out documents on how to distract GOP challengers. These are real, and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity in the system should want this pursued to the discovery phase.”

It remains to be seen if these allegations will be deemed credible or not by any federal judges they are submitted to.