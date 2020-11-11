“Run for Rick” At The 24th Annual Dunn’s Run On January 24th; All Proceeds Go To The Boys & Girls Clubs Of Broward County

The Dunn’s Run has earned its reputation as the race that signifies the start of the running season attracting over 2,000 runners, walkers and participant.

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL – The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) announced the 24th annual “Run for Rick” Dunn’s Run, a 5-mile & 5k walk-run in Deerfield Beach on January 24, 2021, dedicated to Rick Case for his 34 years of dedication to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County. To register today, log onto: http://dunnsrun.com/.

Rain or shine, the annual event sponsored by Rick Case Automotive Group and chaired by Jim Dunn and Tony Van Ness will be held in honor of the late, Rick Case, a leader in giving throughout Broward County.

“We appreciate this honor for Rick, our entire company is dedicated to supporting the community and Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County as we will never let Rick’s impact on this organization be forgotten,” says Rita Case, CEO of the Rick Case Automotive Group.

The Dunn’s Run has earned its reputation as the race that signifies the start of the running season attracting over 2,000 runners, walkers and participant. This event which is fun for everyone regardless of ability will be held at Ocean Way & SE 2nd Street in Deerfield Bach (Main parking lot). Additionally, supporters can also participate virtually.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

Jim and Sean Dunn

“Our organization is grateful for over three decades of support by Rick Case. This year’s event will be one of the ways the Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County (BGCBC) will show appreciation and gratitude to pay tribute to a legend,” says Matt Organ, Co-CEO of The Boys & Girls Clubs of Broward County.