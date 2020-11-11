Palm Beach Gardens Man Charged With First Degree Murder with a Firearm

Alex Seay, 18, of Palm Beach Gardens, was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a warrant for First Degree Murder with a firearm. He was offered no bond. The victim in this case was pronounced dead on October 20, 2020.

UPDATE: NOVEMBER 11, 2020, 11:02 AM: The victim of the homicide was Josmar Castro, 18, of West Palm Beach.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, October 11, 2020 at approximately 11:39 pm Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 6000 block of Forest Hill Boulevard in West Palm Beach regarding a vehicle crashing into a building. Upon arrival, deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition and wound up succumbing to his injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on October 20, 2020.

After a month of the Violent Crimes Division investigating the incident, detectives identified Alex Seay, 18, of Palm Beach Gardens, as a suspect in what became a homicide. On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, Seay was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on a warrant for First Degree Murder with a firearm. He was offered no bond.

