Marion County Emergency Management Prepares For Tropical Storm Eta

HURRICANE ETA: Hurricane Eta, Gulf of Mexico, Updated Nov 11 at 8:20 AM GMT-5

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via https://www.google.com/maps/

MARION COUNTY, FL – Officials with the Marion County Division of Emergency Management are working around the clock to to ensure Marion County citizens are prepared for Tropical Storm Eta. Emergency Management officials are working with local and state partners on all levels to ensure Marion County is prepared for any potential impacts of this storm.

Currently, this storm is projected to impact Marion County beginning in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 12th and pushing through to the Atlantic Ocean by early Friday morning. Officials are expecting up to 1″ – 2″ of rain with pockets of Marion County that may see up to 4″ of rain. Maximum wind gusts may reach up to 36-46 miles per hour as the bands of the storm move across Marion County.

Officials urge residents to keep in mind that this is a rapidly changing system and new information may be put out as they see changes affecting Marion County. Marion County Public Schools will be closed for Thursday, November 12th and scheduled to re-open on Friday, November 13th. School officials are closely monitoring information from the National Weather Service and Florida Emergency Management as this system progresses and any necessary adjustments will be announced. There are no anticipated shelter openings or sandbag operations within Marion County. Marion County and City of Ocala government offices will remain open. The City of Ocala will continue garbage pick-up as previously scheduled. The boat ramp in Dunnellon at the Rainbow River will be closed at 7:00 PM today and remain closed tomorrow.

The Marion County Division of Emergency Management also activated the Citizen Information Line today at 12:00 PM and the line will remain upon until midnight tonight. Citizens can contact the Citizen Information Line at (352)-369-7500 with any questions regarding Tropical Storm Eta. Further availability of the line will be announced in the coming days.