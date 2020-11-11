LocalPress ReleasesWeather

Marion County Emergency Management Prepares For Tropical Storm Eta

By George McGregor
Buy Your Very Own Internet Web (.com) Address for Less Than $20/Year!! [Advertisement]

HURRICANE ETA
HURRICANE ETA: Hurricane Eta, Gulf of Mexico, Updated Nov 11 at 8:20 AM GMT-5
Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via https://www.google.com/maps/

MARION COUNTY, FL – Officials with the Marion County Division of Emergency Management are working around the clock to to ensure Marion County citizens are prepared for Tropical Storm Eta. Emergency Management officials are working with local and state partners on all levels to ensure Marion County is prepared for any potential impacts of this storm.

Currently, this storm is projected to impact Marion County beginning in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 12th and pushing through to the Atlantic Ocean by early Friday morning. Officials are expecting up to 1″ – 2″ of rain with pockets of Marion County that may see up to 4″ of rain. Maximum wind gusts may reach up to 36-46 miles per hour as the bands of the storm move across Marion County.

Officials urge residents to keep in mind that this is a rapidly changing system and new information may be put out as they see changes affecting Marion County. Marion County Public Schools will be closed for Thursday, November 12th and scheduled to re-open on Friday, November 13th. School officials are closely monitoring information from the National Weather Service and Florida Emergency Management as this system progresses and any necessary adjustments will be announced. There are no anticipated shelter openings or sandbag operations within Marion County. Marion County and City of Ocala government offices will remain open. The City of Ocala will continue garbage pick-up as previously scheduled. The boat ramp in Dunnellon at the Rainbow River will be closed at 7:00 PM today and remain closed tomorrow.

The Marion County Division of Emergency Management also activated the Citizen Information Line today at 12:00 PM and the line will remain upon until midnight tonight. Citizens can contact the Citizen Information Line at (352)-369-7500 with any questions regarding Tropical Storm Eta. Further availability of the line will be announced in the coming days.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.
Comment via Facebook
George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
PALM BEACH WEATHER
You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Rare Air-Sea Duel: Miss GEICO Powerboat Team Races The GEICO…

George McGregor

Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office Advising Residents Of Declared…

Joe Mcdermott

Hernando Sheriff’s Office, Department of Agriculture,…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 405