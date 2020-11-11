Former CIA Chief John Brennan Calls on VP Pence to Invoke 25th Amendment Against Trump; Remove President from Office

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Former Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director John Brennan was recently interviewed on CNN, where he called upon Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office following his recent controversial firing of Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Esper, a U.S. Army veteran who was appointed Defense Secretary by Trump in 2019, has butted heads with the President on a number of policies; most recently, Esper refused to deploy military troops against anti-police protestors, reportedly angering Trump. On November 9, 2020, Trump fired Esper via Twitter, replacing him with acting Secretary Christopher C. Miller.

…Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020

Appearing on CNN host Chris Cuomo’s show to promote his new book, “Undaunted: My Fight Against America’s Enemies, at Home and Abroad,” Brennan called Esper’s termination a “very, very worrisome development.”

“It’s clear that Mark Esper was removed because he rebuffed Donald Trump’s efforts to politicize the U.S. military. And I think it’s quite clear from the reporting that Mark Esper has stood up to Donald Trump repeatedly… who knows what else he’s refused to do?” he said. “And if he has been pushed aside because he has not been carrying out Donald Trump’s orders, who knows what his successor, Chris Miller, is going to do if Donald Trump gives an order that is counter to our national security interests?”

CNN host Cuomo pointed out that Trump had lost his 2020 reelection bid to challenger and President-elect Joe Biden and would “be out in 70 days.” Brennan countered, saying that “Trump can do a lot of damage in 70 days” and floated scenarios wherein Trump would could damage national security in an attempt to “settle scores” before leaving office in January.

“If Vice President Pence and the Cabinet had an ounce of fortitude, spine, and patriotism, I think they would seriously consider invoking the 25th Amendment and pushing Donald Trump out,” Brennan said. “He is very unpredictable now. He is like a cornered tiger, and he is going to lash out. The Republican party needs to send clear signals to Donald Trump that if he continues to go along this path that they’re going to put up roadblocks.”

Brennan, who was nominated as CIA chief by President Barack Obama and served in that position from March 2013 to January 2017, helped establish the FBI’s investigation of Trump’s campaign leading up to the 2016 presidential election, and has been a highly critical opponent of the President since his CIA appointment term ended, leading to Trump infamously revoking his security clearance in August 2018.