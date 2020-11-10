WHITEHOUSE: “There Will Be Smooth Transition to Second Trump Admin” – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo; CNN Calls Statement “Extraordinary”

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Right, we are ready. The world is watching what is taking place here, we’re going to count all the votes when the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process, the constitution lays it out pretty clearly” said U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. November 10, 2020. Photo: C-SPAN.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, while taking questions from the press, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there will indeed be a smooth transition of power in January, however, what probably shocked many, and what is beginning to spread quickly, is that while Pompano, former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, reassured reporters of a smooth transition, it would be a transition to a second Trump Administration.

“Is the state department currently preparing to engage with the Biden transition team and if not at what point does a delay hamper a smooth transition or pose a risk to national security?”

.@SecPompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration."



Full video here: https://t.co/6Rou91HQxv

“There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration. Right, we are ready. The world is watching what is taking place here. We’re going to count all the votes, when the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process, the constitution lays it out pretty clearly; the world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on January 20, a minute after noon, will also be successful. I went through a transition on the front and I’ve been on the other side of this. I’m very confident that we will do all the things that are necessary to make sure that the government, the United States government, will continue to perform its national security function as we go forward.”

“Do you believe there’s widespread voter fraud that the reports that we’re getting from Pennsylvania, from Michigan showing vote totals and massive leads or significant leads with 99% reporting are going to be overturned and that the United States failed to conduct a fraudulent free election?”

“Rich, I’m the secretary of state. I’m getting calls from all across the world, these people are watching our election, they understand that we have a legal process, they understand that this takes time right, took us 37+ days in an election back in 2000, conducted a successful transition then. I’m very confident that we will count and we must count every legal vote, we want to make sure that any vote that wasn’t lawful will not be counted – that dilutes your vote if it’s done improperly, got to get that right, when we get it right, we’ll get it right, we’re in good shape.”

Other Trump administration officials, such as Vice President Mike Pence, and White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, have publicly insisted that the election is not over. Shortly after the statement was made, CNN’s Kylie Atwood, spoke with college and senior political correspondent Brianna Keilar, who said the statement is “truly extraordinary” coming from the U.S. Secretary of State.