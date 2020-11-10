Op-Ed: The Real Reason Regressives Are Pretending Biden Won

Still undeclared officially by certification, 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, seen here speaking during an event on Thursday, November 14 at Los Angeles Trade–Technical College, in Los Angeles, CA, File photo credit: Yasamin Jafari Tehran, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

“The ‘journalists’ of the news media have begun the relentless drumbeat of proclaiming ‘President-elect Biden.’ This is make-believe.” Writer Chris Farrell

NEW YORK, NY – Shortly before the November 3rd election for President of the United States, the proprietors of storefronts, buildings, restaurants, dealerships, and businesses of all types across our entire vast country boarded up their facades in anticipation of widespread rioting, arson, looting, massive destruction and violent assaults by Republicans if Joe Biden won the contest.

Just kidding. In fact, these measures were taken to avoid the by-now familiar acting-out violence that Democrats and the thugs they support in Black Lives Matter and Antifa have been demonstrating for the world to witness for the past six months––in at least 15 once-peaceful Democrat-run cities––when they object to this or that policy, statue, police department, et al.

It goes without saying that those proprietors––who spent multi-thousands of dollars to protect the businesses that support their families, and that help them pay taxes to our government, boarded up their properties knowing that if President Trump won reelection, they would be the merciless targets of the bought-and-paid-for Democrat anarchists who unfortunately symbolize today’s Ugly Americans.

Interestingly, several days after the election and in eager anticipation of the Biden-Kalamity [premature and erroneous] announcement of their victory, a large crowd of Tolerant Democrats rallied outside the White House, as always spewing vulgarities and displaying placards expressing nastiness and filth. Who can draw a conclusion other than the Democrats are both sore losers and sore winners?

STILL UNKNOWN

We have still to learn the outcome of the election, thanks to the new and unprecedented Covid-dictated “rules” about mail-in ballots, late voting, delayed returns, strange rulings by Democrat-appointed judges, and chilling reports of such rampant voter fraud by Democrats that it defies what any American––living or dead––has ever seen.

Why? Because the Never-Trumpers and, again, the bought-and-paid for corrupt media, were beyond desperate, having failed thunderously for the previous four years to take the president down and to bring about the coup d’état they have dreamed about since 2016.

What to do? Why, rig the election, of course!

Below is just a tiny sampling of the massive voting irregularities and fraud that were discovered both before and after Joe Biden and Kalamity Harris declared victory through their media lackeys, in clear defiance of the U.S. Constitution and 243-years of American tradition:

On Election night at approximately 4 a.m., 138,000 ballots were “instantaneously” counted in Wisconsin and, magically, every single ballot was for Joe Biden (Mmmm).

The next day, Rudy Giuliani, in Philly, PA, spelled out massive fraud re mail-in ballots that Republican observers were illegally stopped from overseeing the vote––the same illegalities happening in Arizona, Detroit, Nevada, and Milwaukee.

In Michigan, a U.S. Postal Service whistleblower reported that his superiors told him to backdate late mail-in ballots so they would be accepted. They also recorded the vote of a man born in 1850 and another who died in 1984.

Also in Michigan a software error (Mmmm) switched 6,000 Republican votes to Democrat…the same thing happened in 47 Michigan counties!

A lawsuit filed by the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) alleged there were at least 21,000 dead people on PA’s voter rolls. As of October 2020, at least 9,212 registrants had been dead for at least five years, at least 1,990 registrants dead for at least 10 years, and at least 197 registrants have been dead for at least 20 years.”

In a county in Georgia, poll watchers took ballots home with them.

Military ballots for Trump were found in a trash heap in PA.

In VA, Trump held roughly a 300,000-vote lead, but then––again, magically––a huge trove of approximately 400,000 votes came in for Joe Biden––but not one for Donald Trump. “Amazing, writes blogger Fred Miller, “how one can suddenly discover huge batches of votes 100% for Biden, 0% for Trump, when and wherever one chances to need them.”

Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney explained that a pair of computer software programs––Hammer and Scorecard––initially designed for the CIA before being privatized by Deep State players from the Obama administration, were used to change votes from Trump to Biden in multiple voting locations…possibly in all the swing states. Admiral James A. “Ace” Lyons, on his death bed (in Nov. 2019), reportedly told his longtime friend McInerney: “The Hammer is key to the coup.”



Another computer system, Dominion, although known to be defective, was used in 30 states, including every swing state. And whaddaya know? Nancy Pelosi’s Chief of Staff and Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s husband are both shareholders in Dominion!

In VA, Trump held roughly a 300,000-vote lead, but then––again, magically––a huge trove of approximately 400,000 votes came in for Joe Biden––but not one for Donald Trump. “Amazing, writes blogger Fred Miller, “how one can suddenly discover huge batches of votes 100% for Biden, 0% for Trump, when and wherever one chances to need them.”



Author Michael Charles Master reported (read the entire riveting article) that at midnight, “Trump led in all the battleground states by large margins…but for some unexplainable reason, WI, MI, PA, NC and NV all stopped counting votes simultaneously… and none of those states counted any additional votes for the next three hours….and NOT ONE TV commentator––including on now-leftist Fox––asked why! Master pointed out that all five of those states have Democrat governors. Mmmm.

A self-described Democrat Party Worker from Detroit bragged on Facebook: “I threw out every Trump ballot I saw. Tens of thousands of them and so did all of my co-workers”

But don’t take my word for it. Here, in his own words, is Hunter Biden’s father boasting of having participated in developing “the most extensive voter fraud organization in history.”

THE ONION

An onion, as everyone knows, has many many layers. Just try peeling an onion to see why it is the perfect metaphor for complicated subjects that require many levels of exploration to plumb their depths and understand their meaning.

But the Trump onion phenomenon has only two layers, both of them psychological.

The first layer is jealousy, which I have always believed is the strongest human emotion, going back to the Bible. Stronger than hatred. Stronger than anger––responsible, in fact, for most criminal acts, from theft to conspiracy to violence to murder. This is the stuff of tragedy… and also, sometimes, redemption.

In our metaphorical onion, the human emotion that competes most ferociously with jealously is fear. One has only to look at the international dread of the Covid-19 virus to see the power of fear to destroy economies, isolate human beings for months on end, and inspire Democrats to defy the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law in order to try to rig the most important election of our lifetimes in their favor.

THE FEAR FACTOR

But what do the Regressives among us have to be afraid of?

You could speculate that what fuels the hostility of the Left is not fear, that it’s resentment because of the mountain of bruised egos the Democrats have experienced after working mightily for over four years to depose, sabotage, impeach, and topple the Trump presidency––all crashing failures––and that a Biden victory would allow all of them to save face. After all, even the passage of time rarely calms this kind of narcissistic injury. While this theory may be plausible, it’s not very compelling.

Then what? It’s so obvious. The reason why Democrats have spent billions of dollars to defeat President Trump is not because of their Marxist ideology and not because of their massive investments in the global economy, but rather because they are rightly terrified that when President Trump is announced the winner, an avalanche of indictments, trials, and lengthy prison terms will rain down on them––on all of them, including the very top of the top echelon.

As one small example, reported by Brannon Howse: In 2003, CIA contractor Dennis Montgomery built the Hammer (discussed above) as a foreign surveillance tool, but it was subsequently commandeered in 2009 by the Obama regime (including CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper), which turned Montgomery into a whistleblower who testified that among 600-million pages of documents stored on the program’s

47 hard drives––which were turned over to the FBI––were 10,000 pages of documents regarding Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, including videos and images.

Get the motive for voter fraud now?

Get the fear factor?

Don’t look for any other reason. Trump knows firsthand the depth of their corrupt, seditious and even treasonous acts…and they themselves know it too!

Stay tuned.