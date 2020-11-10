One Arrested After Early Morning Search Warrant at Town Center Apartment in Palm Coast; Nets Marijuana, THC Gummies, Pills, And Digital Scales

Detectives found a quantity of marijuana packaged to sell, THC gummies, prescription pills, and two digital scales along with other drug paraphernalia they say all belonged to 23-year-old Arvin Raywood Long III who was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on an $8,000 bond.

PALM COAST, FL – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Special Investigations Unit (SIU), with the assistance of the FCSO SWAT team, served a Narcotics Search Warrant at apartment 3203 in the Palms at Town Center Apartments located at 460 Bulldog Drive in Palm Coast on Tuesday morning. This Search Warrant was the conclusion to multiple undercover operations conducted by SIU which uncovered illegal narcotics distribution occurring at the apartment, just over 850 feet from Flagler Palm Coast High School (FPCHS).

During the Search Warrant, 23-year-old Arvin Raywood Long III and three others were located residing at the apartment. Inside the apartment detectives found a quantity of marijuana packaged to sell, THC gummies, prescription pills, and two digital scales along with other drug paraphernalia. The investigation revealed that all of the drugs and paraphernalia belonged to Long.

“Our deputies and detectives had residents coming up to them during the search warrant to thank them for cleaning up the apartment complex,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “If you have a drug business in Flagler County we are going to arrest you and close it down. My advice is to change careers or move out of Flagler County. We again thank the community for ‘seeing something, saying something’ and immediately reporting it to law enforcement.”

Long was arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Sell within 1000’ of a School, Possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. He was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility where he is being held on an $8,000 bond.

Long has previous arrests in Flagler County for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Counterfeit Currency, Introduction of Contraband into a Detention Facility, and Failure to Appear. Additional charges are pending and this investigation is ongoing.