Man Leaps from 27th Floor Balcony of Ultra-Posh Los Angeles Apartment Building, The Sierra Towers, Home to Many of Hollywood’s Elite

LOS ANGELES, CA – A bizarre suicide took place in an ultra-posh luxury high rise in Los Angeles, last week, when a man who was viewing a multi-million dollar apartment unexpectedly leapt from the balcony and plummeted 27 floors to his death, reports say.

According to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s office, at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 2, a man posing as a buyer gained access to an apartment on the 27th floor of the 31-story Sierra Towers, located at 9255 Doheny Road off Sunset Boulevard. The man, who remains unidentified, jumped from the balcony of the vacant unit when the realtor showing him the unit was distracted, falling all the way to the ground below; he was confirmed to have died upon impact, reports say.

Police report that there were multiple witnesses of the suicide, and that authorities have ruled out any foul play, declaring the death a suicide. Sierra Towers management have declined to comment on the incident. The sale of the apartment is being handled by the real estate firm of Rick Hilton, the father of noted socialite Paris Hilton.

Originally constructed in 1965 and comprised of 146 units, Sierra Towers is home to many of Hollywood’s elite; among the celebrities who have previously or currently live there include Elton John, Joan Collins, Adam Sandler, Lily Collins, David Geffen, Sidney Poitier, Sandra Bullock, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox and Kelly Osbourne. In addition, singer and actress Cher once famously had two adjoining floors combined into one giant two-story apartment.

Space at the Sierra Towers doesn’t come cheap; some apartments command at least $2,000 per square foot, with “Friends” actress Courtney Cox selling her 1,300 square-foot apartment in early 2020 for nearly $3 million. It is said to be the most iconic, architecturally significant high-rise building in Los Angeles.