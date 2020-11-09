Trump Lawyer Says 450,000 Ballots Found With Only Vote for Biden; Is She Taking Into Account Commonly Known Practice of Undervoting?

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Sidney Powell, a lawyer for both Michael Flynn and Donald Trump, recently noted to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that 450,000 ballots had been discovered from the 2020 presidential election with only votes marked for current winner Joe Biden, but no other down-ticket candidates; this alone, Powell claimed, was evidence of voter fraud.

President Donald Trump, who lost his reelection bid to former vice president Joe Biden, has refused to accept the results of the election, instead launching a series of lawsuits in key battleground states that allege rampant voter fraud; accusations that, thus far, his legal team has been unable to prove, with several lawsuits thrown out so far by presiding judges citing a lack of evidence of wrongdoing.

During the Fox interview, held Sunday morning, Bartiromo questioned why Powell’s findings hadn’t caught the attention of U.S. Attorney General William Barr and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“You have a list of numbers of ballots with only Joe Biden on the ticket,” she said. “You say it’s 98,000 ballots in Pennsylvania, 80,000 to 90,000 in Georgia, another 42,000 in Arizona, 69,000-to 115,000 in Michigan and 62,000 in Wisconsin. Sidney, if this is true, this appears systemic. Why aren’t we seeing massive government investigation?”

However, the reason as to why the DOJ hasn’t looked into the matter may be, according to reports, that the majority of voters in any given election tend not to care about many of the races occurring outside of the one for the office of president. This is commonly known as “undervoting,” and reports indicate that it didn’t happen any more or less in 2020 than it did in 2016, the year when Trump initially won the presidency.

Stay connected with The Published Reporter® - like/follow us: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - thank you! - Ad Disclosure - This site earns revenue from ads within and around content. Support Independent Journalism.

For example, in Georgia in 2016, the race for president garnered over 200,000 more votes than for the state Senate race; in Florida during the same race, it was 120,000 votes more.

Powell also claimed in a Fox News interview that Trump votes were clandestinely changed to Biden votes utilizing two software programs known as Hammer and Scorecard; however, this has been debunked as a possible conspiracy theory, and there is currently no concrete evidence that these programs were used to alter votes in the 2020 election.