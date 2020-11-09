Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Early Morning Homicide In Englewood; Major Crimes Unit, Forensics On Scene

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence on Turner Street in Englewood. Members of the Major Crimes Unit as well as Forensics are on scene investigating the incident.

ENGLEWOOD, FL – Just before 5am Monday morning, deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Turner Street in Englewood. Members of the Major Crimes Unit as well as Forensics are on scene investigating the incident.

As of 9:30am, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office can confirm they are working an active homicide investigation. The call placed to dispatch was received from an individual inside the residence on Turner Street. There is no threat to the public and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office are asking for anyone with information to call into the Sheriff’s Office at (941) 639-0013 or anonymously via the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.

More information will be released as soon it is confirmed.